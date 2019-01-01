La delaissado (Chants d'Auvergne) (feat. Edward Gardner, Kate Royal & Academy of St Martin in the Fields)

Joseph Canteloube & Edward Gardner & Kate Royal & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
COMPOSER: Joseph Canteloube
FEATURED ARTIST: Edward Gardner Kate Royal Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Joseph Canteloube
