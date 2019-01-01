Liederkreis (Op.39), no.3; Waldesgesprach (feat. Julius Drake)

Gerald Finley & Robert Schumann & Julius Drake
PERFORMER: Gerald Finley
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
FEATURED ARTIST: Julius Drake

More from this artist

Gerald Finley Gerald Finley
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from