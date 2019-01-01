King Arthur (Act 5: Symphony)

Henry Purcell & Alison Balsom & The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
PERFORMER: Alison Balsom
ORCHESTRA: The English Concert
CONDUCTOR: Trevor Pinnock

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
