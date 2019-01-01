Cantique de Jean Racine (feat. CBSO Chorus & BBC Philharmonic)

Yan Pascal Tortelier & CBSO Chorus & BBC Philharmonic & Gabriel Fauré
PERFORMER: Yan Pascal Tortelier
FEATURED ARTIST: CBSO Chorus BBC Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Gabriel Fauré

More from this artist

Yan Pascal Tortelier Yan Pascal Tortelier
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from