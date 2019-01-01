Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major, K 364 (3rd mvt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Igor Oistrakh & David Oistrakh & Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra & Kirill Kondrashin
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Igor Oistrakh David Oistrakh
ORCHESTRA: Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Kirill Kondrashin

