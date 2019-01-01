Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs) (feat. Lucia Popp, Klaus Tennstedt & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Richard Strauss & Lucia Popp & Klaus Tennstedt & London Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss
FEATURED ARTIST: Lucia Popp Klaus Tennstedt London Philharmonic Orchestra

More from this artist

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from