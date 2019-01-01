Concerto no. 2 in G minor Op.22 for piano and orchestra

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Benjamin Grosvenor & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Dutoit
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Benjamin Grosvenor
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit

