Piano Quintet in A major (D.667) "Trout"

Franz Schubert & Nikolai Demidenko & Marianne Thorsen & Are Sandbakken & Leonid Gorokhov
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Nikolai Demidenko Marianne Thorsen Are Sandbakken Leonid Gorokhov Dan Styffe

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from