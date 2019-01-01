Furchtet euch nicht  motet for double chorus & continuo

Konrad Junghänel & Cantus Cölln & Christoph Anselm Noll & Johann Michael Bach
DIRECTOR: Konrad Junghänel
ENSEMBLE: Cantus Cölln
PERFORMER: Christoph Anselm Noll
COMPOSER: Johann Michael Bach

