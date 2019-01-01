Gloria, cantata for soloists, mixed choir and orchestra in D major (RV.589)

Antonio Vivaldi & Ann Monoyios & Matthew White & Colin Ainsworth & Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
SINGER: Ann Monoyios Matthew White Colin Ainsworth
CHOIR: Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
ORCHESTRA: Tafelmusik
CONDUCTOR: Ivars Taurins
Added 2 times this week

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from