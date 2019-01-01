Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio, K 418

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Christine Schäfer & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Christine Schäfer
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from