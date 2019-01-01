Roundelay from The Dancers

Grace Williams & Eiddwen Harrhy & The Richard Hickox Singers & City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox
COMPOSER: Grace Williams
SINGER: Eiddwen Harrhy
CHOIR: The Richard Hickox Singers
ORCHESTRA: City of London Sinfonia
CONDUCTOR: Richard Hickox

Grace Williams
