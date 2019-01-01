The Fall of the leaf - elegy in D minor Op.20 (feat. Adrian Boult & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Gerald Finzi & Adrian Boult & London Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Gerald Finzi
FEATURED ARTIST: Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra

More from this artist

Gerald Finzi Gerald Finzi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from