The Fairy Queen: [Act 3] no.24a; Dance for the haymakers (feat. Ottavio Dantone)

Accademia Bizantina & Ottavio Dantone & Henry Purcell
PERFORMER: Accademia Bizantina
FEATURED ARTIST: Ottavio Dantone
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell

More from this artist

Accademia Bizantina Accademia Bizantina
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from