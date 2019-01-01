Piano Trio in E flat major, WoO 38 (feat. Jacqueline du Pré & Daniel Barenboim)

Pinchas Zukerman & Ludwig van Beethoven & Jacqueline du Pré & Daniel Barenboim
PERFORMER: Pinchas Zukerman
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
FEATURED ARTIST: Jacqueline du Pré Daniel Barenboim

More from this artist

Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from