Trois morceaux lyriques for violin and piano (Op.41), no. 2; Scherzo

Antonio Bazzini & Caspar Frantz & Chloë Hanslip
COMPOSER: Antonio Bazzini
PERFORMER: Caspar Frantz Chloë Hanslip

Antonio Bazzini
