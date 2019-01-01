Quintet in G minor Op.57 for piano and strings

Dmitri Shostakovich & Khatia Buniatishvili
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
PERFORMER: Khatia Buniatishvili

More from this artist

Dmitri Shostakovich Dmitri Shostakovich
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from