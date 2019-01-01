Concerto in D major for 2 violins and 2 cellos, RV 564

Antonio Vivaldi & Enrico Onofri & Marco Bianchi & Christophe Coin & Paolo Beschi
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Enrico Onofri Marco Bianchi Christophe Coin Paolo Beschi
ENSEMBLE: Il Giardino Armonico
DIRECTOR: Giovanni Antonini

