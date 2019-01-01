Cello Concerto in D, G.476 (feat. Ton Koopman & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra)

Yo‐Yo Ma & Ton Koopman & Luigi Boccherini & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
PERFORMER: Yo‐Yo Ma
FEATURED ARTIST: Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
COMPOSER: Luigi Boccherini

Yo‐Yo Ma Yo‐Yo Ma
