Waltz No.11 in B minor & Waltz No.12 in E major (arranged for chamber orchestra)

Johannes Brahms & Unknown & Camerata Bern & Thomas Füri
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
ORCHESTRATOR: Unknown
ENSEMBLE: Camerata Bern
CONDUCTOR: Thomas Füri

Johannes Brahms
