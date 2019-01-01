Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba

Karl Goldmark & Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Karl Goldmark
ORCHESTRA: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

Karl Goldmark Karl Goldmark
