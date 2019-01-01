Ring Dem Bells

Cootie Williams, t; Johnny Hodges, as; Edgar Sampson, bars; Jess Stacy, p; Allen Reuss, g; Lionel Hampton, vib, v; Billy Taylor, b; Sonny Greer, d. 18 Jan 1938. & Lionel Hampton
