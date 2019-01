It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing

Helen Shapiro with Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band & Helen Shapiro, v; Humphrey Lyttelton, t; Randolph Colville, cl, as; John Barnes, bars; Pete Strange, tb; Mick Pyne, p; Paul Bridge, b; Adrian Mackintosh, d. 22 Nov 1984.