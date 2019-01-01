Un Ballo in maschera - end of Act 2

Chorus of La Scala, Milan, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan, Plácido Domingo, Giuseppe Verdi, Katia Ricciarelli, Renato Bruson, Ruggero Raimondi, Giovanni Foiani & Claudio Abbado
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from