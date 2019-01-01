Rigoletto - opera: Act 3; Bella figlia dell'amore [Quartet] (feat. Sherrill Milnes, London Symphony Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti & Martti Talvela)

Joan Sutherland & Sherrill Milnes & London Symphony Orchestra & Luciano Pavarotti & Martti Talvela
PERFORMER: Joan Sutherland
FEATURED ARTIST: Sherrill Milnes London Symphony Orchestra Luciano Pavarotti Martti Talvela
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi

