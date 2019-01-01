Concerto Grosso No.12 in D minor, "Folia" (after Corelli's Sonata Op.5 No.12)

Francesco Geminiani & Tafelmusik & Jeanne Lamon
COMPOSER: Francesco Geminiani
ENSEMBLE: Tafelmusik
CONDUCTOR: Jeanne Lamon

