Tu del Ciel ministro eletto - from Il Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno

George Frideric Handel & Sabine Devieilhe & Les Ambassadeurs & Alexis Kossenko
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Sabine Devieilhe
ENSEMBLE: Les Ambassadeurs
DIRECTOR: Alexis Kossenko

