Litaniae Lauretanae (K.195)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Dita Paegle & Antra Bigača & Mārtiņš Klišāns & Janis Markovs
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Dita Paegle Antra Bigača Mārtiņš Klišāns Janis Markovs
CHOIR: Choir of Latvian Radio
ENSEMBLE: Rīgas kamermūziķi
CONDUCTOR: Sigvards Kļava

