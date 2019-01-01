Violin Sonata in G minor (feat. Gidon Kremer)

Martha Argerich & Gidon Kremer & Leos Janáček
PERFORMER: Martha Argerich
FEATURED ARTIST: Gidon Kremer
COMPOSER: Leos Janáček

