Citizen Kane - Salambo's Aria (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Joel McNeely)

Janice Watson & Bernard Herrmann & Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Joel McNeely
PERFORMER: Janice Watson
COMPOSER: Bernard Herrmann
FEATURED ARTIST: Royal Scottish National Orchestra Joel McNeely

