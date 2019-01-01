Piano Concerto No 3, Sz 119 BB127 (Adagio Religioso)

Béla Bartók & Jean-Efflam Bavouzet & BBC Philharmonic & Gianandrea Noseda
COMPOSER: Béla Bartók
PERFORMER: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Gianandrea Noseda

