Overture La grotta di Trofonio

Antonio Salieri & Stavanger Symfoniorkester & Fabio Biondi
COMPOSER: Antonio Salieri
ORCHESTRA: Stavanger Symfoniorkester
CONDUCTOR: Fabio Biondi

Antonio Salieri Antonio Salieri
