Concert Overture in E major, Op 12

Karol Szymanowski & BBC Philharmonic & Vassily Sinaisky
COMPOSER: Karol Szymanowski
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Vassily Sinaisky

