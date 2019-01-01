Am Tage aller Seelen D.343, arr. Reger for voice and orchestra

Franz Schubert & Max Reger & Dietrich Henschel & National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jerzy Semkow
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert Max Reger
SINGER: Dietrich Henschel
ORCHESTRA: National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jerzy Semkow

Franz Schubert
