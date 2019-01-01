Du bist die Ruh (D.776), arr. Reger for voice and orchestra

Franz Schubert & Max Reger & Friedrich Rückert & Brigitte Fournier & National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
MUSIC ARRANGER: Max Reger
AUTHOR: Friedrich Rückert
SINGER: Brigitte Fournier
ORCHESTRA: National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jerzy Semkow

