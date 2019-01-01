Berceuse Op. 16 (feat. Florent Boffard & Isabelle Faust)

Gabriel Fauré & Florent Boffard & Isabelle Faust
COMPOSER: Gabriel Fauré
FEATURED ARTIST: Florent Boffard Isabelle Faust

More from this artist

Gabriel Fauré Gabriel Fauré
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from