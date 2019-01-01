Canários

Improvisation & Tembembe Ensamble Continuo & La Capella Reial de Catalunya & Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
COMPOSER: Improvisation
ENSEMBLE: Tembembe Ensamble Continuo La Capella Reial de Catalunya Hespèrion XXI
CONDUCTOR: Jordi Savall
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from