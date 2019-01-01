Valse bohèmienne; Valse rustique (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor & RTÉ Concert Orchestra & Adrian Leaper
COMPOSER: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
ORCHESTRA: RTÉ Concert Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Adrian Leaper

