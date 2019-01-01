Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra in E flat major (H.7e.1)

Joseph Haydn & György Geiger & Hungarian Radio Orchestra & András Ligeti
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: György Geiger
ORCHESTRA: Hungarian Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: András Ligeti

