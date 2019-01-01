I Surrender Dear

Nicholas Payton, t; Olu Dara, c; Clark Gayton, tb; Jesse Davis, as; James Carter, Craig Handy, ts; Cyrus Chestnut, p; Russell Malone, g;, Ron Carter, b; Victor Lewis, d. May 1995. & Various Artists
