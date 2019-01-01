Litanies à la Vierge Noire version for women's voices and organ (1936)

Francis Poulenc & Maîtrise de Radio France & Orchestre national de France & George Pretre
COMPOSER: Francis Poulenc
CHOIR: Maîtrise de Radio France
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre national de France
CONDUCTOR: George Pretre

