Alto Rhapsody, Op 53 (feat. Kathleen Ferrier, London Philharmonic Choir, Clemens Krauss & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Johannes Brahms & Kathleen Ferrier & London Philharmonic Choir & Clemens Krauss & London Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
FEATURED ARTIST: Kathleen Ferrier London Philharmonic Choir Clemens Krauss London Philharmonic Orchestra

More from this artist

Johannes Brahms Johannes Brahms
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from