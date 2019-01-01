Rompo i lacci from Flavio

George Frideric Handel & Early Opera Company Orchestra & Iestyn Davies & Christian Curnyn
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
ORCHESTRA: Early Opera Company Orchestra
SINGER: Iestyn Davies
CONDUCTOR: Christian Curnyn

