Dance of the Gaditanae (Spartacus Suite No 1)

Aram Khachaturian & Sergei Girshenko & Vladimir Ferapontov & Boris Shlepakov & Alexander Lazarev
COMPOSER: Aram Khachaturian
PERFORMER: Sergei Girshenko Vladimir Ferapontov Boris Shlepakov
CONDUCTOR: Alexander Lazarev
ORCHESTRA: Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr

More from this artist

Aram Khachaturian Aram Khachaturian
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from