Idyll for string orchestra: 6th movement; Scherzo and trio

Leos Janáček & Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra & James Conlon
COMPOSER: Leos Janáček
ORCHESTRA: Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: James Conlon

