Concerto for Cello & Orchestra No 1 (Op.33) in A minor

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Luca Sulic & Slovenian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Shuntaro Sato
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Luca Sulic
ORCHESTRA: Slovenian Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Shuntaro Sato

Camille Saint‐Saëns
