Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Georg Christian Lehms & Anne Sofie von Otter & Les Musiciens du Louvre & Marc Minkowski
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
AUTHOR: Georg Christian Lehms
SINGER: Anne Sofie von Otter
ENSEMBLE: Les Musiciens du Louvre
CONDUCTOR: Marc Minkowski

Johann Sebastian Bach
