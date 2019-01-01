Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)

Sergei Prokofiev & Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Sergei Prokofiev
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

Sergei Prokofiev
