Di Provenza il mar, il suol - from La Traviata, Act 2

Giuseppe Verdi & Georg Ots & Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester & Neeme Järvi
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
SINGER: Georg Ots
ORCHESTRA: Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester
CONDUCTOR: Neeme Järvi

