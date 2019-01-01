Die Schopfung [The Creation] (H.21.2) Part 3 - Nos. 29 & 30

Joseph Haydn & Baron von Swieten & Isa Katharina Gericke & Jochen Kupfer & Oslo kammerkor
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
LIBRETTIST: Baron von Swieten
SINGER: Isa Katharina Gericke Jochen Kupfer
CHOIR: Oslo kammerkor
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Christopher Bell

